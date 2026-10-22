Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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Joaniepatricia@gmail.com's avatar
Joaniepatricia@gmail.com
4d

Love this Stella....so spot on. You voice needs to be heard in the APA and whatever the agency overseeing therapists in Ireland.

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1 reply by Stella O'Malley
Evelyn Ball's avatar
Evelyn Ball
4d

Thank you so very much for this profoundly valuable essay. This piece is both empowering and crucial, as it brings clarity to many questions and resolves much confusion.

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