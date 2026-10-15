We’re inviting submissions from people with the expertise, experience and imagination to help build a better path to recovery after medical transition. If you have ideas for practical, compassionate support, please submit a one-page proposal to speak at Life Beyond Transition, our conference in Washington, DC, March 10–12, 2027.

Since Genspect was founded in 2021, many of us have spent years examining the research, scrutinizing the claims and listening to people who have lived through the consequences. Some of us were doing so long before Genspect existed. We have followed the evidence with an open mind, and it lead to an unavoidable conclusion: nobody who understands this field can seriously describe medical transition as a valid, reliable or safe healthcare intervention.

This is a consumer-driven, high-stakes and risky intervention, and its success is too often judged by the standards of consumer satisfaction. If the individual who underwent it says they are glad they did, that is treated as proof that it worked. But a satisfied customer is not proof of safety, reliability or lasting benefit. Healthcare demands higher standards and vulnerable people deserve much better care. Judging an intervention properly means looking beyond whether people say they are satisfied and asking what the evidence shows about its long-term consequences.

Therapists are wary of the client who keeps gathering evidence about a problem but avoids acting on it - a familiar saying in therapy captures the danger: “You can gather evidence forever.” At some point, action is required.

The long-term research already points to serious problems among people who transition, including loneliness, relationship breakdown, family conflict, unemployment and housing instability, alongside elevated rates of psychiatric care, suicidality and mortality. Separate research shows how the physical consequences of cross-sex hormones can also be devastating, from infertility, sexual dysfunction and cognitive decline to osteoporosis and incontinence. Do we seriously need more evidence than that?

Too often, I meet politicians and policymakers who, after a discussion, become sympathetic to our position. But they are not invested in the issue itself; they are looking for resolution so they can begin to bring about positive change. “So what’s next?” they ask. “What do we need to do?”

We are well past the point of simply identifying the problems. And anyway, that strategy didn’t work for Hilary Cass. Politicians and professionals who have a peripheral understanding of this issue need leadership from clinicians who have a deeper understanding of it. We need to move the conversation forward now. We need to offer a framework of understanding so we can build better support for individuals and families affected by false promises of dubious solutions.

This is why we welcome applications from experts in law, medicine, psychology, sociology, education and related fields to speak on one of the conference themes or take part in a panel discussion. We are also especially interested in hearing from detransitioners and others who have been harmed by medical transition. There is a wealth of experience and insight among people committed to this issue, and we want that experience in the room.

Prof Ken Zucker in Killarney

Stephanie Davis Arai, Ritchie Herron and Mary Garner in Killarney

Dr Eithan Haim in Albuquerque

Lionel Shriver and me in in Albuquerque

Linda McMahon, Secretary of Education; Claire Abernathy; Laura Becker; Soren Aldaco; Elle Palmer and friends in DC

Our forthcoming conference begins Wednesday, March 10, with a reception bringing together some of the finest minds in the world working on this issue. Thursday, March 11, is devoted to what comes next. Tens of thousands of people are living in transition. Some are glad they transitioned; others are devastated; many are deeply uncertain. Our Beyond Trans service welcomes people at every point along that spectrum and we expect to see many of our participants in DC.

As a facilitator, I have seen how the more someone has invested in transition—their time, emotional resources, relationships and irreversible bodily changes—the harder it can be to ask whether it has delivered what was promised. This is the sunk-cost trap of transition: what a person has already sacrificed becomes the main reason why they keep going. We understand that and so we support everyone affected.

Competent mental health professionals know how to work with functioning anorexics, functioning alcoholics and others who have woven considerable defense mechanisms into their daily lives in order to avoid certain issues or challenges. Many of us are accustomed to working with people living with anorexia, alcohol dependence and other serious difficulties without shaming them or treating their coping strategies as beyond question. The task is to understand what those strategies are doing for the person and for others, what they may be costing, and what other options might be possible. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to recovery. Compassion and psychological inquiry belong together. People experiencing transgender ideation deserve both.

Our first conference, in Killarney in 2023, was the first of its kind. Helen Joyce gave the keynote. Prof Ken Zucker explained how this issue has been decades in the making, Lisa Littman gave a retrospective on ROGD, Michael Biggs gave a talk that dismantled the evidence and many other experts delivered outstanding presentations. A panel of detransitioners, moderated by Benjamin Boyce, challenged the idea that “trans is the new gay.” Perhaps most heartening for many parents, Maia Poet showed her first signs of desistance at this conference when she met and spoke to different detransitioners.

Lisa Littman in Killarney

Joe Burgo, Helen Joyce, Maya Forstater, Michael Biggs and others in Killarney

Benjamin Boyce, Helena Kerschner,Ritchie Herron, Laura Becker, Jett and friends in Killarney

Since then, we have held conferences in places such as Denver, Colorado; Lisbon, Portugal; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Washington, DC; Chicago, Illinois; and Belfast, just last month. Genspect is about to take the conversation to Wellington, New Zealand. Other organizations have followed suit, bringing people together at conferences around the world. We’re delighted to see the conversation spreading. A thousand conferences would be a good beginning.

James Lindsay, Laura Becker, Prisha Mosely and Christina Buttons and friends in Denver

Graham Linehan and Meghan Murphy on stage in Albuquerque

Peter Boghossian trying some street epistemology on stage in Albuquerque

A group photo of detransitioners from our conference in March 2026

Last year, 70 detransitioners joined us in Washington. This year, we hope to bring more than 100. Their experience must be central to any account of what has gone wrong—and to any plan for what should come next. We want their hard-earned knowledge to help shape the support available to them and to inform how families, clinicians and policymakers respond.

In DC, Friday, March 12, will be devoted to Detrans Awareness Day, the culmination of our conference. The focus will be life after medical transition: what recovery can involve, what support people need, and how they make sense of changes that cannot simply be undone. These are questions that deserve more than a passing mention in a debate about healthcare. They require serious attention to the psychological, physical, social and practical realities of rebuilding a life.

I’ve just spoken at the CASC conference in Adelaide in Australia. It was a wonderful event and received extensive media coverage. I’m now in Auckland in New Zealand getting ready to travel to speak at the conference in Wellington. Our message is traveling, and people are listening. The challenge now is to turn that momentum into better ideas, better support and better outcomes.

The NZ parents gave me “The Runaway Girl”, by Karen Walker. I love it!

More media coverage in Australia for the Adelaide conference

We’re accepting submissions for our March conference until November 30, 2026. To apply to speak, share an idea or offer your help, please contact beyond@genspect.org. In a way it’s a great problem to have however it continues to be a source of agony to me that we always have to reject many more applications than we can accept for our conferences, so please be as clear as possible in your submission.

We began in Killarney. Since then, the conversation has travelled across continents, and people are listening. We return to Washington, DC in March as we are continuing to make an impact with the policymakers there. For many, this will be more than a conference; it’ll be a chance to meet people who are willing to bring about change and begin to see a future beyond transition as possible.

Organizing this conference is a considerable undertaking, and help is welcome in every form. Practical support can take a million forms; financial contributions can be as small or as large as you’re able to give. Our sponsorship program lets you sponsor a detransitioner to attend. Bringing 100 detransitioners to Washington is ambitious and costly, and every contribution helps make their attendance possible.

Consider being part of the solution by joining us in Washington. The next chapter begins with the people willing to help write it.