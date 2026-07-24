Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steersman's avatar
Steersman
19h

I'm reminded of a quip that suggested that the "cure rate" of modern psychiatry was not much better than that of ye old African witch doctor ...

Terra incognita between our ears, and modern theories as to what is "happening underneath the hood" are maybe not much beyond trepanning and blood-letting.

And psychiatriatric "understanding" of "gender" is probably a case in point. For example, I had seen a Google/Gemini "AI Overview" of "transgender". It's "opinion":

Gemini: Transgender is an adjective used to describe people whose gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.

Batshit crazy, incoherent and quite unscientific twaddle. As I put it in an objection to Google -- not that anyone there is likely to be listening:

QUOTE; Steersman: This is "most illogical", a category errors at best: "people whose gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth."

"gender" is, by definition, different from sex. The latter -- female & male -- is ovaries and testicles, the former is personality and behavioural traits -- feminine & masculine ones -- typical of those with ovaries & testicles. UNQUOTE

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stella O'Malley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture