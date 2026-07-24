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In this episode of Beyond Gender, Bret Alderman and I sat down with philosopher and psychoanalyst Dr Jon Mills to discuss his contention that psychoanalysis - once a discipline built upon curiosity, complexity and the careful examination of competing ideas - has become increasingly dominated by ideological conformity. For speaking out, he says he paid a heavy personal price.

Mills describes how he became the target of a campaign that branded him a racist, white supremacist, leading to his exclusion from a psychoanalytic organisation. His experience ultimately prompted him to edit Woke: A Critique of Social Justice Ideology, a collection of essays examining the growing influence of critical social justice ideology across universities, psychology and the wider culture.

Dr Mills’ story is not simply about one man’s professional difficulties. It highlights how institutions dedicated to intellectual inquiry are becoming less willing to tolerate genuine debate, even from well-established intellectuals like Dr Mills, who has written or edited more than 35 books in philosophy, psychoanalysis, psychology, and cultural studies.

It is an oddly medieval state of affairs. Across medicine, psychology and academia, those who question prevailing assumptions increasingly discover that the offence is not being wrong but asking the question in the first place. Yet it is still startling that psychoanalysis has not escaped this trend. A profession founded on exploring the unconscious, embracing ambiguity and resisting simplistic explanations now sometimes seems more interested in enforcing thought conformity than probing the unconscious mind.

As a psychotherapist, I find this especially dispiriting. Until now I was under the impression that psychoanalysts were the deep thinkers of the mental health professions - endlessly curious about defence mechanisms, alert to the workings of the unconscious, respectful of the ego and suspicious of fashionable trends. Psychoanalysis, of all disciplines, is equipped to resist slogans and simplistic narratives. So I was particularly disappointed to discover that it was just as easily seduced by intellectual fads and institutional hypocrisy as other professions. Indeed, I judge it more harshly, because if any profession should be able to recognise collective self-deception, surely it is psychoanalysis?

Dr Mills explains how psychoanalytic training now implicitly expects ideological compliance rather than encouraging students to explore competing ideas. Certain political assumptions are treated not as hypotheses open to examination but as unquestionable truths. In such an environment, disagreement can swiftly become evidence of moral failure.

It’s all a long way from Freud and Jung whose legacy rested upon the willingness to explore uncomfortable truths about human motivation. Psychoanalysis traditionally asked difficult questions and resisted simplistic explanations of human behaviour. Dr Mills is careful to distinguish legitimate social criticism from ideological certainty. Academic disciplines should absolutely investigate questions of race, power, identity and inequality. The difficulty arises, he argues, when these subjects cease to be topics for investigation and instead become fixed moral frameworks through which every issue must be interpreted.

Throughout the conversation, we reflect on the psychology underpinning these movements. Ironically, psychoanalysis possesses many of the conceptual tools needed to understand conformity, group identity, projection and moral certainty. Yet, the profession has often failed to apply these same insights to its own institutional culture.

This episode is about far more than "wokeness". It highlights how psychoanalytic institutions are falling prey to identity politics. Many have accepted the premise that their institutions are inherently racist and must be fundamentally restructured along identity-based lines. There has long been a legitimate concern that psychoanalysis is an elite profession, not least because psychoanalytic training is prohibitively expensive. However, deliberately excluding some identities while privileging others is antithetical to the very ethos of psychoanalysis, which seeks to understand individuals rather than reduce them to categories.

“There’s no such thing as a BIPOC walking around. And not only that it is so devaluing to someone’s identity. Not all white people are the same - are you kidding me?”

According to Mills, a younger generation has entered positions of influence within North American psychoanalytic institutions, bringing with it a strong commitment to identity politics. The profession's attention has increasingly turned towards questions of racial injustice, leading many institutions to conclude that they are structurally or inherently racist. Mills argues that this social justice turn has driven away thousands of members, many of them Jewish, who feel alienated by the profession's new ideological direction.

We close with a duscussion aobut academia and we discuss whether universities are retrievable. Dr Mills points to the irony that certain anti-woke measures, introduced at the behest of the Trump administration, are employing many of the very tactics they claim to oppose - including cancellation and censorship - in an effort to reshape American universities.

“They are under massive attack, particularly by the Trump administration now because they want to do away with DEI that has infiltrated the system. Some are complying, some are gutting. When you take an anti-woke tactic, you are creating the same type of problems. They are using the same types of tools and methods as the extreme left are; they are wanting to cancel, they are wanting to ban topics that you can’t discuss in class, like gender, like the trans phenomenon. I’m not sure that’s gonna be useful.”

Dr Mills points out that ideological movements rarely disappear overnight. Once their assumptions have been embedded within institutions, they can take decades to unravel. The current identitarian movement, he argues, is no exception. Nevertheless, he remains cautiously optimistic that we will eventually return to a culture of civil disagreement. "It's gonna take a while," he says. Until then, we are reminded of F. Scott Fitzgerald's closing words in The Great Gatsby: "So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past."

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