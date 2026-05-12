Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
7d

As a teenager and burdened with being bullied at school for being different.

A male and his couple of friends who were called: poofta, pansy, queer or Homo, [imagine the outrage when I tell people I don't like the term queer - as a male homosexual] and depressed with the family situation, life, whatever, puberty.. I still don't know, at seventy years of age, but I can guess at something!

However, I went onto anti-depressants, and the most they did was give me a good nights sleep.

I disobeyed the doctor and refused to take them as prescribed - I felt like such a rebel, but, such a 'bad boy'. The bullying continued, so me being on anti-depressants didn't stop that... who would have guessed...

My doctor, I was 15/16 at the time, noticeably, couldn't tell me why I was needing these drugs - I had asked -'what makes me different to others that don't need these drugs?'

"you need a hobby.." said the doc. Mmmmm I was furious, stuck, thinking 'we don't have much money'.

He did suggest 'alternative' .. but I never took that.. based on the thing 'why am I different'..

Anyway, looking back, the best thing that, that doctor could have done would have been, 'you know what, why don't you visit me once a week for one hour and we discuss your problems and it is free'..

My other point is: Stella, I admire your tenacity in speaking out as you do. I have realised, over time, it must be bloody difficult to speak out against something that is ones bread and butter!

Speaking out about the Hand that feeds one.

I realise that being a Whistleblower takes enormous courage and fortitude.

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Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
May 12

THIS nails it! Thank you, Dr. O'Malley for laying it all out so well!

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