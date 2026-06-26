From Gay Man to Transwoman... and Back Again

Michael, a 33-year-old gay man, had a happy childhood. He was comfortable with being gay and spent the first years of adulthood living as a gay man. However, when Michael was 18, he was raped at a nightclub in Glasgow. From the ages of 18 to 25, he responded to this trauma by living it up, partying and clubbing with “everyone in the acronym.”

Michael was stereotypically effeminate and quite happy being the stereotypical gay man, wearing make-up and high heels and flamboyant clothes. He socialised with gay men, lesbians, transvestites, drag queens, and transgender individuals. Ultimately, he was led to believe that he was “really” a transwoman by the friends he was partying with. In 2018, when he was 25 years old, he became convinced that he needed to medically transition.

He went to his GP and said that he thought he needed to be a woman. His GP asked no probing questions and immediately referred him to the Sandyford Gender Identity Clinic in Scotland, the same clinic that medically transitioned Sinéad Watson, another detransitioned individual. Michael bears no ill will towards his doctor; as I mention during the conversation, doctors rely on a chain of trust, and his GP assumed that the gender identity clinic would provide reliable and appropriate care. That, however, was not what happened.

Michael used to phone the gender identity clinic and tell them that he would die by suicide if they did not give him access to hormones. Now that he has established Detransition Pathways UK, Michael understands what every mental health professional knows: when someone expresses suicidal intent, there is an immediate duty of care. Established protocols exist to assess risk, ensure the person’s safety, and provide appropriate psychiatric support. The response should never be to simply give the person what they say they want. Suicide is far too serious for that. Departing from established suicide risk assessment and management in order to accede to a patient’s stated wishes represents a serious departure from accepted clinical practice, particularly in a specialist service entrusted with caring for vulnerable patients. Michael explains how Sandyford threatened Michael that they would charge him with harrasssment if he didn’t stop medically transition.

During our conversation, we discuss why it is understandable that many people might want to medically transition. However, it is the role of the doctor to understand what is driving that desire and to provide appropriate care to a vulnerable person—not to offer medical transition. Medical transition has statistically poor outcomes. It should not be viewed as healthcare if it results in poorer mental and physical health.

We said, ‘This is bad, and especially for kids.’ But the public heard, ‘This is bad for kids, but fine for adults.’

The transgender myth is the belief, held by many people with gender dysphoria, that it is better to change the body - an immutable reality - to fit the mind, rather than to address the psychological distress that gives rise to the wish to be the opposite sex.

Michael was put on hormones in November 2020. He first went through a stage of “gender euphoria.” He believed, for about 12 months, that he was on the road to happiness. He was glowing. The honeymoon period was a euphoric trip - even though he was still abusing drink and drugs.

The change came when Michael got a job. He had to meet deadlines, carry out tasks, move beyond the hedonistic lifestyle. His parents were always loving and kind but they didn’t affirm his medical transition. In response, he cut them off.

Eventually, five years into transition, the day came when Michael ran out of road. He no longer knew why he had transitioned. He had put on five stone of weight. He was desperately unhappy.

As a detransitioner, Michael believes that it is more appropriate to help the mind come to terms with reality, rather than attempting to reshape reality to fit the mind. His story reminds us that people who seek to become someone else are typically trying to escape from themselves. But as Jon Kabat-Zinn famously observed, “Wherever you go, there you are.”

Michael's story also shows how remarkably effective the system has become at helping people transition and how remarkably poor it is at helping those who decide to stop. Transition has pathways. Detransition does not.

At Genspect, through our Beyond Trans programme, we now support hundreds of detransitioners from around the world, as well as thousands of parents. Their stories repeatedly highlight how medical transition promises an escape, and how the process of detransitioning begins when the individual realises that this escape route does not work.

When Michael told his clinicians that he wanted to detransition, he discovered there was no established protocol, no clear source of advice, and few answers to basic medical questions. That experience led him to establish Detransition Pathway UK, an important new organisation helping to fill a gap that should never have existed. Every detransitioner deserves access to informed, compassionate support, yet such services remain remarkably scarce. Transition has pathways. Detransition does not. It is time that changed.

You can watch the interview here:

Finally, I’m delighted that Michael will be joining me as a speaker at the CAN-SG conference, Rethinking Youth Gender Medicine, in London on 5–6 July. We’ll both be speaking about detransition and the urgent need to develop pathways of care for this overlooked patient population.

You can buy your ticket to the conference here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/clinicaladvisorynetworkforsexgender/2162461