Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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Annie's avatar
Annie
7h

Such a nightmare, for you and your courageous son. Thank-you for speaking about your experience as a parent. We are the silent suffering, and it never ends.

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1 reply by Stella O'Malley
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
5h

Oh my goodness, such incredible courage.

And authenticity.

The exact qualities that I have admired in their son.

Their wonderful son, who is another of the admirable, authentic, incredibly brave people, who have given me the courage to quietly keep researching behind our health professional's backs.

Thank you for raising such an outstanding person, who will have helped more people than you know.

I know the pain to some degree, 6 years or more of all of what you speak of, as well as loss of career. But thanks to people like Stella and your son, my child is out the other side now.

I still don't have the courage to speak up. My child doesn't know what they missed out on, so I'm still anonymous for fear of being dragged back into the hell.

I hope my child, and especially I have the courage to stand beside you and speak like you are.

You have my utmost admiration, and I think you did a great job of raising a sincere, true- to- self, courageous person who is a hero in my eyes.

Thank you

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