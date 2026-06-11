Watch our inteview here:

Some of the most devastating moments for me, having been involved in this debate since 2017, have been the conversations with parents. There is something about parental distress that is almost unbearable to witness. Listening to mothers and fathers trying to make sense of these experiences has brought me to tears many times over.

Yet the impossible position parents occupy seems to receive very little sympathy or understanding in the general discourse. Whatever happened, many blame themselves and many find themselves blamed by others.

Some are condemned for affirming. Others are condemned for refusing to affirm. Many are accused of abuse because they allowed medical treatment. Others lose relationships with their children because they resisted it. There are parents carrying unbearable guilt on all sides. Melissa spoke about this directly during our conversation.

“One of the reasons I want to talk about this is I think there’s a lot of parents out there that, you know, are either feeling really bad that their kids went down this road or feeling bad that they didn’t support their kids and now they’ve lost their kids and there’s a disconnect.”

Looking back, Melissa thought her son Jonni, who had loved pink and Disney princesses from an early age, would have grown up to be a gay man.

“When he came out as trans in my mind the first question I had is could he be gay?”

Like many parents, she had no settled views about any of this. She had heard of Jazz Jennings, but she knew very little about gender identity or medical transition. A therapist’s phone number was passed on to her by Jonni’s tutor.

“And that was our introduction to hell.”

Perhaps the most chilling aspect of this story is how ordinary it began; a worried mother sought professional help. That is what parents are supposed to do. Most mothers and fathers assume that specialists know more than they do, and we have organised society so that parents are encouraged to seek out doctors and therapists when their child is in distress. Although it can be frightening, we parents are taught that part of being a responsible parents is placing our trust in the experts.

And so it is entirely understandable that Melissa believed the terrifying claim made by the first therapist, that 60% of these children die by suicide. She trusted that such a frightening statement must surely have been supported by evidence. She trusted that the risks associated with medical transition had been carefully examined and that medicine itself was governed by caution. She trusted because that is what decent, responsible parents are expected to do in a civilised society.

“The first day we the very first appointment was at a different center with Sarah Winer. Okay. She was the therapist that referred us over to the doctor. So with her it was, ‘you can have a living daughter or dead son.’ The second appointment with her was the first appointment with Schumer and we had a prescription that day for estrogen.”

Parents in this context are often treated as though they should have known better. Yet how can we feasibly expect mothers and fathers to become specialists in adolescent psychology, endocrinology or statistics before seeking help? Society asks parents to trust doctors and it praises them for seeking help. It is profoundly unjust to encourage that trust and then leave parents alone to carry the burden when things go wrong.

“I was supposed to trust the professionals that are sworn to do no harm. And let me tell you the amount of people that message me that say what an awful parent I am because you know you should have taken him for help. I had Johnny in mental health care since the age of four. There was an abundance of help and the University of Michigan and is the one of the prestigious hospitals in our state. I was referred to that hospital that I drive three and a half hours to get to. It isn’t like I wasn’t seeking help. I was trusting help.”

Parents are not detached observers. Our children’s suffering becomes our suffering. As far as I can see, our children’s fears often loom even larger for us. The desire to protect our children from danger is probably one of the deepest instincts we possess. This leaves parents uniquely vulnerable when they are told that our child faces death, suicide or irreversible harm if we fail to act. Under those circumstances, many mothers and fathers become almost deranged with terror.

They then say, “You’re on limited time. You got to hurry up and do this.” And you know, we want to put in a blocker. Well, the first blocker got denied because he wasn’t 14. So they started him right on estrogen and spironolactone. My thing was is Johnny had never worn girl clothes…. like he was feminine, gay, you know? He was feminine, but he didn’t we didn’t treat him like a girl. So, that stuff that she wrote in there in the beginning that he’s always been like a girl was a lie.”

Parents need considerable confidence, education and self-belief to challenge specialists from prestigious institutions. The more obedient parents are often the most humble. Some lack confidence in themselves. Others simply assume that experts know more than they do. They follow the rules because that is what decent people are taught to do.

That is partly why the online cruelty directed towards these families strikes me as so grotesquely unfair. People speak as though parents calmly sat down and selected from a menu of ideological options. Social media warriors portray mothers and fathers as Munchausen’s villains when in reality these are frightened parents trying desperately to do the right thing. The irony is almost unbearable. The very qualities we usually admire in people - trust, humility and respect for expertise - may have made some families more vulnerable.

The treatment that Jonni received was reprehensible. I don’t think I’ll ever understand why no legal action has yet been brought against the doctors involved. During the episode, I pointed out just how extraordinary some of the clinical decisions appeared to be.

“They’re getting it all upside down. You know, usually people start on the blocker and then go on to the oestrogen much later if they’re going to medicalise. The wild west rodeo of this is they were sticking them on estrogen because they couldn’t legally put them on puberty block. was just so it’s like I’m starting you on heroin because I can’t get you on weed. Like it’s extraordinary the difference.”

Bret then adds:

“It’s also odd too because apparently they had to wait till he was 14 for this intervention that should never happen to begin with. But they’re judging that based on like chronological age.”

Many parents of trans-identified children live with sadness, confusion, anger and regret. From what I have seen in the Beyond Trans parent support groups, the tragedy is that most parents feel they failed, regardless of what route they chose. Some are estranged from their children. Some have watched their children develop serious health problems. Sleep is elusive for the majority as they toss and turn in the small hours of the night, replaying conversations, appointments and decisions, regretting what they said and regretting what they didn’t say.

Listening to Melissa, I found myself thinking that I have never encountered a more perfect example of the old adage, damned if you do and damned if you don't. Parents are told to seek help when their child is distressed. Yet where are they supposed to go if they no longer trust qualified therapists, recommended doctors and prestigious hospitals? Once the chain of trust is broken, the damage extends far beyond a single clinic or a single child.

No mother should ever have cause to say,

“I wish I had never gone to the first appointment.”

And yet that first appointment marked the beginning of ten years of hell for Jonni and Melissa.

It takes considerable courage to revisit experiences like these in public. Melissa has chosen to do so in the hope that other parents may feel less alone. I hope her story is received with the same generosity and compassion with which it is shared.

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