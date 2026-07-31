Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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Novalette Stark's avatar
Novalette Stark
8h

Thank you for this insight and wisdom.

I am trying to compile a summer reading list to help focus on emotional "practice" or "exercise" (for want of a better word) on other themes. With my daughter, every issue has to be addressed kind of sideways, or around, never full on, exactly as you have described here. This ROGD is the biggest one yet. I am aiming for the books that always took me elsewhere mentally and made me emotional - His Dark Materials, Lord of the Rings for example, that have nothing to do with our immediate lives but are emotionally engaging and thought provoking. The online world and Internet algorithms help stultify their brains and narrow their worlds and feed obsession with gender, and shut them off to engagement with wider and more varied, organic thought processes.

I appreciate your comments on naming mental illness for what it is. I find most professionals now inhabit a world where nothing is original or sincere any more (they would attract criticism and cancelling) and everything is glib, shallow and focusssed on accepted terms ("low mood" being a replacement for anything approaching mental illness) and even my most trusted NHS gp immediately adopted gender neutrals and referred me to Mermaids (!!!) for guidance.

It feels as if very little is sincere, brave or trustworthy any more.

So thank you for this piece.

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