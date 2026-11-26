I often receive more emails from parents during the holiday season and so I aim to have two Q&A sessions in December. The fallout from Thanksgiving can be significant and the worry about Christmas and the new year can also be difficult.

Many other parents are still lying awake at night wondering how best to help their child. I see how worn down they are by the worry and how lonely it can be when every decision feels consequential.

Parents know their child better than anyone. Even so, it’s easy to lose confidence in your own judgement when you’re worried about getting it wrong. I hold these sessions hoping that hearing other parents’ concerns as well as my own comments might help you figure out how to best manage your challenges.

At 4 pm Dublin time on Saturday, 5 December, I’ll be holding a live Zoom Q&A for parents who have questions about how best to help their trans-identified children.

Please leave your questions in the comments below. Give me enough context to understand what’s happening, but use a pseudonym and leave out names, schools, locations or anything else that could identify you, your child or anyone else involved.

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Stella O Malley is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Parents Q&A

Time: Dec 5, 2026 04:00 PM Dublin

Join Zoom Meeting