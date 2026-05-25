Parents of trans-identified children often find themselves trying to navigate an overwhelming and emotionally charged situation, frequently while feeling isolated and unsure where to turn. The advice parents receive can be deeply conflicting, making it difficult to know who to trust, what matters most, and how to think clearly while trying to support a child you love.

These Q&A webinars are designed to offer a thoughtful and supportive space where you can ask specific questions about your own situation and hear considered responses grounded in clinical and lived experience. Many parents also find it helpful simply to listen to the questions of others and realise they are not alone in what they are facing.

All sessions are recorded, so you can return to them in your own time and take from them whatever feels useful as you consider the best way forward for your family.

Please place your question in the comments below. Include as much detail as you feel comfortable sharing, while removing or anonymising identifying information.

Stella O Malley is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Parents’ Q&A Webinar

Time: Jun 3, 2026 04:30 PM Dublin