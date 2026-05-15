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When Pear Joseph was a little boy, he was unmistakably feminine. He had a gender-conforming twin, so the contrast was impossible to miss. “Everything I liked was for girls and everything I played with was for girls,” he told us. Pear wasn’t upset by this. He simply understood himself to be different.

In kindergarten he took his mother aside and announced that he should be a girl. His mother responded kindly and sympathetically. Nonetheless, before long he was sitting in a therapist’s office exploring why he wanted to be a girl. This was roughly the year 2000, just before the ‘trans kid’ phenomenon exploded across the West.

Pear first came to public notice following his Genspect essay, ‘Not Being Affirmed Saved My Life.’ The title isn’t hyperbolic. Pear’s mother was deeply invested in pathologising and medicalising ordinary human problems. She strongly believed in the “chemical imbalance in the brain” theory. Pear struggled with depression throughout childhood and, during this period, was heavily medicated and diagnosed with ADHD, bipolar disorder, a maths disability, and a learning disability. His mother worked helping children obtain IEPs (Individualized Education Programs), and perhaps this contributed to her intense focus on diagnosis and medicalisation. We discuss how therapeutic culture and diagnostic culture have become embedded within parts of the extremist leftist mindset.

Today, Pear now has none of these conditions.

Pear’s mother was extremely comfortable with same-sex attraction - indeed, she now lives with a woman - and Pear’s stint in therapy was short-lived. As a child he adored dresses, jewellery, and long hair. His mother tolerated this at home but not at school, although she permitted certain concessions such as a pink-and-purple necklace. Pear naturally fell in with the girls and wanted to join their sleepovers, but he wasn’t allowed. Eventually, his mother told him that many boys who want to be girls grow up to be gay.

In hindsight, Pear believes his mother brought up same-sex attraction before he was ready. At the time he was still an innocent little boy, pretending to be a princess. He hadn’t gone through puberty and felt he was being asked to think about sex long before he was ready. We discussed how parents of ‘pre-gay’ children should navigate this as many of these children get bullied for being extremely gender nonconforming. Pear reckons it is perfectly fine for adults to suspect that a child may one day grow up to be gay. However, he believes it was not appropriate to actually say it to him before he was ready to process it. By the time he was 12 or 13, Pear came to realise that he was gay, he was fine with this and he is now a 32-year-old gay man who remains gender nonconforming.

By the time he was 18, Pear had become fascinated by androgyny. He admired people like David Bowie and Prince, experimented with make-up, and slowly cultivated a deliberately androgynous look. By his early twenties he had refined the aesthetic completely. He never cross-dressed and had no confusion about being male. He simply enjoyed being gender nonconforming.

The world around him, however, seemed oddly unable to tolerate this. By around 2016, while living in LA, Pear noticed that people started to refer to him using she/her pronouns despite the fact that he identified as male and wore male clothes. He was repeatedly asked whether he was trans and when he planned to medically transition. Pear also found himself constantly approached by men who fetishised transwomen (men who identified as trans). These men often urged him to get breast implants and start oestrogen.

Pear himself was perfectly comfortable being an androgynous gay man. It was everyone else who seemed discombobulated by it.

We explore men who fetishise men who medically transition, including gynandromorphophilia (GAMP), which refers to men who are sexually fixated on transwomen. Pear describes how many of these “totally normal straight dudes” appear entirely conventional even though they are secretly sexually obsessed with feminine-presenting males.

Pear recalls casually walking down the street in broad daylight, minding his own business, only to be asked whether he was a prostitute. Men frequently assumed he was a transwoman and therefore sexually available. Many became highly predatory. Straight-presenting men bombarded him with messages seeking sex. Pear found it bizarre that simply being an androgynous gay man provoked such fascination.

We also discuss gay hook-up culture. Pear became fed up with how blatantly regressive and homophobic the current mainstream viewpoint has become and has consequently become a leading voice in court hearings related to trans issues, explaining why it is perfectly fine to be a feminine man.

Pear is extremely androgynous and yet has never felt endangered using a male bathroom. He takes issue with trans-identified men claiming they cannot safely use male spaces when he can. Pear sees no reason to medicalise a gender nonconforming identity.

During the conversation, we discuss what might make some people gender nonconforming. Pear reckons it may be a “hormonal thing in the womb” that contributed to his femininity. I point out that, according to Paul Vasey, gender nonconformity comes first, not same-sex attraction. In this framework, sexual orientation can unfold as a result of the childhood gender nonconformity.

We also chat about whether men should be free to wear stereotypically feminine clothes - should it be more acceptable for men to wear skirts? Why don’t they wear skirts more often? Many voices in the gender-critical world believe that men and women should be free to wear whatever they want, just as J. K. Rowling argued back in 2019.

Other gender-critical voices have suggested that J. K. Rowling meant those comments metaphorically, arguing that autogynephilia complicates the issue and makes such freedom impossible in practice. Pear, Bret, and I disagree with what can sometimes feel like an increasingly authoritarian tendency towards language-policing and clothes-policing within parts of the gender-critical world. We discuss how words such as effeminate, feminine, and masculine are often treated with suspicion, while butch and femme remain perfectly acceptable.

Pear discusses his difficulties with the hedonistic hook-up culture within parts of the gay male world. The promiscuity, the drugs, and the open relationships do not appear to lead to happiness. We mention how Rónán McCrea, both in his recent conversation on our podcast and in his book The End of the Gay Rights Revolution, also highlights this issue.

Pear also talks about what he sees as the increasingly absurd overreach of parts of modern gay male culture. At one point local gay men protested the removal of certain U-turn road signs because the signs had become associated with cruising spots. Apparently, a traffic sign had effectively been rebranded as a sexual civil liberty. To some activists, removing the signs was not town planning - it was homophobia and a direct attack on cruising culture.

Pear describes a world of constant sex, escalating chem-sex, public sex, BDSM, and bug-chasing - men deliberately risking HIV infection in order to inject danger and transgression into their sex lives - all in pursuit of “the dirtiest, freakiest thing possible.” As he points out, you do not encounter this behaviour on straight dating apps. This kind of extreme fetishism appears far more concentrated within certain corners of male gay hook-up culture, where extreme sexual tolerance collides with the endless pursuit of novelty.

I bring up the Coolidge effect, the rather awkwardly named phenomenon whereby sexual interest, particularly in males, is continually revived by novelty. In simple terms, testosterone often seems less interested in familiarity than in the possibility of something new, illicit, or slightly dangerous. Pear points out that once sex becomes entirely consequence-free, parts of male sexuality can begin drifting towards ever more extreme forms of stimulation simply to recreate a sense of excitement.

I wonder aloud whether the rise of BDSM culture may partly reflect this dynamic. For most of human history sex carried the possibility of pregnancy, which itself created danger, tension, and excitement. Once contraception largely removed that risk, perhaps other forms of danger had to be imported back into sex to maintain the thrill?

Pear discusses how many men in their 60s and 70s have never had long-term relationships and instead spend their later decades drifting between bathhouses, hook-up apps, and anonymous encounters. He has no interest in shaming these men. What frustrates him is the inability to speak honestly about this reality without immediate moral condemnation from parts of the gay community.

Pear feels too many gay men now live inside a kind of parallel social universe - gay holidays, gay neighbourhoods, gay clubs, gay friendship groups, gay apps, gay cruises, gay everything. Some insist they would be unsafe outside this bubble. Pear takes issue with this and sees it as both psychologically limiting and profoundly sad.

Listening to him, I found myself wondering whether liberation inevitably mutates into its own kind of cage? As always, we’re very interested to hear your thoughts on these conversations. Do you agree with Pear’s reflections on gender nonconformity, gay male culture, and modern identity politics, or do you see things differently?

Watch our conversation here: