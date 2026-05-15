Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
2d

I've made some other comments. I don't dispute what Pear says about the 'dark side' of the gay scene'.

However, I've chatted to men, whereby their wives like to be the local sex object in their suburban house. The first time I heard this I was shocked. Those straight people banging their lives away while their children are visiting the grandparents.

The one thing that I've noticed since listening to Stella is the use of the word Erotism.

I'd never thought about my own sexual experiences as being erotic. It was 'sex'.

I'd never thought about how some of my own actions are driven by eroticism.

Was it Ray Blanchard that mentioned this word and maybe in relation to Autogynephilia?

A lot of what Pear says about sex, is really complicated and not talked about in society, normally.

I say it again, I cannot tell you how many 'men' I've chatted to over the last thirty years and they reveal how they are secretly bisexual and yet society discriminates against bisexuals. I know gay friends who will say, about a bisexual, 'he is just a closeted homosexual'.

I also find it interesting that sex is looked down upon, my opinion only, in some circles.

How many people grow up and are not accepted in some way and then when they are adults and can be free and hide their lives, enter into addictive behaviour or risky behaviour because they feel free!

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Citternist's avatar
Citternist
4d

Fascinating podcast. A few points. The gay male underworld/cruising scene has been ‘studied’ since at least the 70’s. I suppose lit’s a way to find partners and mainly the domain of youth, looking for love. Lonely probably. But there are ‘normal’ gays, too! Who want suburbia, a Subaru, etc. Heck they pushed for marriage (of all things).

Sorry to hear about mother estrangement. That’s not uncommon but some come to eventual terms.

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