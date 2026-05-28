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Our recent conversation with Dr. Kristopher Kaliebe explored one of the most consequential transformations in modern psychiatry. Over the past several decades, the field has steadily moved away from psychological inquiry, developmental understanding, and psychoanalytic curiosity toward a far more rigid worldview dominated by biology, pharmaceuticals, and identity.

Dr Kaliebe, Professor of Psychiatry at University of South Florida and Board Certified in Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry, brings decades of experience working with children, adolescents, and some of the most psychologically vulnerable patients in society.

In this episode, we examine how deeply human experiences such as alienation, confusion, distress, insecurity, and identity crises increasingly came to be treated as medical conditions requiring affirmation, diagnosis, and lifelong intervention rather than psychological realities to be understood.

We explore how phrases originally intended as simplifications or shorthand gradually came to be treated as objective medical facts. From “chemical imbalance in the brain” to “born in the wrong body,” repeated metaphorical explanations used to describe what is happening for an individual may be convenient, but they also create medical fictions that cause harm.

Dr Kaliebe explains how, in many ways, “the psychoanalysts are on one side and the medical model on the other.” He reflects on how fringe movements can emerge in any profession, but fields usually self-correct before serious damage is done. When he first became aware of paediatric medical transition, he assumed it represented a fringe tendency within medicine and that senior clinicians more directly involved in the field would eventually step forward to challenge it.

As Dr Kaliebe became increasingly concerned about puberty blockers and medical interventions for minors – particularly on the point that children could not meaningfully consent to such irreversible pathways – he waited for the profession to correct itself. Eventually, he realised that very few people were speaking up and that he would have to do so himself.

The conversation took a disturbing turn when we explored how small groups of zealots can systematically capture entire institutions. I describe how, in a children’s home with ten professionals, just two paedophiles can gradually seize influence by strategically placing themselves in positions of trust and authority. One offers to supervise swimming activities, the other volunteers for hiring committees. Over time, allies are recruited and dissent becomes increasingly frowned upon. Gradually, the culture of the institution itself begins to reorganise around the interests and worldview of the paedophiles.

The conversation also explored the concept of the “extreme overvalued belief” and how certain subcultures can reinforce psychologically powerful narratives around identity and medical transition. We differentiate between the relatively small number of individuals - as I once was myself - who experience distress that might be described as gender dysphoria. By this, I mean discomfort associated with the stereotypical expectations attached to being male or female. This is distinct from the separate belief system that has increasingly emerged around medical transition itself.

The core issue is the growing conviction that medical transition will fundamentally solve psychological suffering and improve a person’s life. There are many ways to resolve gender dysphoria, but once the idea takes hold that medical transition will resolve the issue, and once that belief becomes embedded within online communities, therapeutic culture, peer groups, and institutional frameworks, it can become extraordinarily powerful and deeply resistant to challenge.

For me, the most unsettling aspect of this conversation was how historically familiar all of this feels. Psychiatry has repeatedly passed through periods of extraordinary overconfidence. Entire frameworks - from lobotomies and recovered memory therapy to Multiple Personality Disorder and satanic ritual abuse panics - were once treated as unquestionable truths before eventually collapsing under proper critical scrutiny.

The current model of medical transition for gender dysphoria increasingly appears to be following a similar trajectory. The release of the Cass Review in 2024 and the HHS gender dysphoria report in 2025 exposed a weak, inconsistent, and deeply unreliable evidence base underpinning paediatric medical transition. Medical transition more broadly has also failed to demonstrate a reliable or replicable evidence base.

None of this means gender dysphoria is fake. Quite the opposite. The suffering involved is often profound and deeply real. But profound suffering does not automatically validate a proposed treatment. Treatments must demonstrate a reliable and replicable evidence base before becoming established clinical protocols.

Pharmaceutical influence, activist pressure, online contagion dynamics, professional conformity, and media narratives have all contributed to a culture in which the medicalisation of identity increasingly came to be viewed as both compassionate and unquestionable. Thoughtfulness and uncertainty became unfashionable. Yet uncertainty is precisely what good psychiatry requires.

Human beings are complicated. Adolescence - the long and often painful transition from the simplicity of childhood into the complexity of adulthood - is especially complicated. Identity formation is rarely straightforward. Trauma, loneliness, autism, depression, sexuality, social anxiety, family dysfunction, pornography exposure, peer dynamics, online immersion, and cultural messaging can all interact in messy, emotionally charged, and deeply unpredictable ways.

The deeper problem is that modern culture increasingly struggles to tolerate ambiguity itself. We rush toward certainty because uncertainty feels frightening. We prefer definitive labels over thoughtful exploration. Yet healthy psychological development does not flourish through reflexive affirmation. It requires time, reflection, ambivalence, room to mature, room to change, and space to discover that feelings, no matter how intense, can change.

The debate around gender medicine appears to be triggering a much broader reckoning within psychiatry and therapeutic culture itself. Slowly, a growing number of people are beginning to recognise that human suffering cannot always be medically resolved. Identity construction, diagnostic labelling, and medical intervention may sometimes offer temporary relief or certainty, but they can also distract from deeper psychological realities and inadvertently cause far greater harm.

Watch our conversation here: