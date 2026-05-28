Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betsy Warrior's avatar
Betsy Warrior
2h

Yes, medicine moved away from psychiatry, psychoanalysis and psychology because they proved irritatingly ineffective in the face of serious psychotic illnesses. When drugs showed success in alleviating certain psychosis, some doctors decided to go whole hog in applying physical treatments. It's in the nature of some docs: aggression. Why else a history of lobotmies, shock, straight jackets, ice baths, castration, blood letting, trepanning. So both psychological and physical methods have their unscrupulous, misguided self-interested or ignorant practitioners. Now common sense and observation show us the great harm being done to satisfy the sexual fetishists who are pushing their agenda on others too troubled, naive or trendy to exercise good judgment.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stella O'Malley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture