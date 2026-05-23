The original release of this was a mistake as there were issues with the recording. I’m now - hopefully - releasing the corrected version. I’m very sorry for the delay. Thanks to Mama07 Gay J and Christa and others for letting me know.

Over the years, I have communicated with thousands of parents trying to navigate one of the most painful and confusing experiences imaginable - watching a son or daughter become consumed by trans ideation while feeling increasingly powerless to help.

These conversations are tremendously difficult. Parents are often dealing with fear, conflict, secrecy, school pressure, strained marriages, mental health crises, social isolation, and the heartbreak of watching their child become increasingly alienated from them. Many feel completely alone.

In this recorded Parents’ Q&A from Wednesday, May 6th, I respond to a series of deeply personal and difficult questions sent in by parents from around the world. I try to do each question justice however, as always, please “take what you need and leave the rest.”