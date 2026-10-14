Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natividad Cruz's avatar
Natividad Cruz
Oct 14

Listening to the interview, Mary Ann said she asked for medication three or four times even as she was hesitant about taking or needing or wanting medication. My mom worked in a hospital, and she said that there were patients who would show up time and time again asking for pain killers, in absolute distress. Mary Ann must have been a wreck when she was asking for this, not eating, not sleeping, terribly depressed, because of the overwhelming grief of losing her husband, of having to comfort her children who lost their father, who was also their primary caregiver... When she was referred to the mental health clinic service, after repeatedly complaining about how she felt that her body was burning, and no tests showed what could be wrong with her, physically, other than that she was not eating properly, which must have really affected her thoughts and behavior (people have no idea how crazy one becomes when not eating or drinking water)... I mean, Stella, you met her now, after she is out of the episode, after she is well, having worked through all that happened to her. But honestly, how did she seem to the people who met her when she was saying that she was burning, that her body was in such pain from burning that she could not sleep, when she was saying that she saw no future for herself... sure, the mental health professionals seemed to have behaved horribly at the hospital, and did nothing but impede improvement at the day center, but. Mary Ann, who kept saying that something terrible had happened to her kids, and not being clear about what it was, but implying that it was her doing, but saying that she did not mean to harm them, but showing total remorse about the terrible thing that she had done... she was in the grips of a delusion, and she wanted the medical personnel to believe her, but to not believe her, so she told half-truths, concealing other truths... she was mentally ill at that point. She broke. Then she put herself back together. But for the specalists who see her when she is clearly a wreck, a broken and breaking wreck... I don't know... it is much easier to judge them from the distance of years, after she is well, looking at them from her perspective now, than it must have been to BE them...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stella O'Malley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture