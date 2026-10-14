I first reviewed Mary Ann Kenny’s memoir, The Episode: A True Story of Loss, Madness and Healing (Penguin Random House), in the Sunday Independent in May 2025. It is one of the most powerful books I’ve read in years. I was delighted when MaryAnn subsequently emailed me. We’ve since become friendly with one another and we eventually had an interview together. You can watch our discussion here:

The story begins with the sudden death of Mary Ann’s husband, but this is much more than a story of personal loss. It is an enraging - and all too familiar - account of how medical and psychiatric systems can prioritise medicine over compassion and understanding.

Every mental health professional needs to read it. Mary Ann Kenny offers a raw and unfiltered look into the world of mental pain and exposes some profound flaws within healthcare systems that have the power to destroy people’s lives.

The narrative begins on a seemingly ordinary April day in 2015 when Mary Ann’s husband John suddenly collapsed and died during his morning jog. Mary Ann’s response to this horribly cruel and unexpected turn of events appeared to me to be well within the realms of the natural response to a sudden death; “Almost as soon as he died, I stopped doing all the things that gave me pleasure, jogging, working, reading fiction, drinking alcohol, learning piano, listening to music, going out with friends, eating for pleasure, following chat shows on Irish radio.” She lost her appetite, had difficulty sleeping and her menstrual cycle was disrupted. All this while facing the practical realities of holding life together for her two young sons.

Mary Ann was diligent in her attempts to hold it altogether. She read books on grief. She attended counselling. Her friends and neighbours were good to her, arriving with food to cook and small gifts for her sons. The school community were thoughtful and organised a dinner roster and there were regular playmates visiting for her sons to play with. Everything was in place for this terrible tragedy to be somehow assimilated into their lives; a terribly sad event that would shape their lives forever.

It feels inevitable to me that Mary Ann’s mental health suffered that summer – how could it not? Equally I wasn’t surprised to read that her sons’ displayed behavioural symptoms of trauma. So far, so normal. I felt saddened, however, by the recommendations from family members that June – just two months after the tragedy – that Mary Ann could be suffering from depression and medication could help. Society’s insistence to enlist the help of the professionals in matters of mental health might appear to be helpful but it reduces complex experiences to a shallow understanding.

Of course Mary Ann felt depressed! Her husband had unexpectedly died and she was suddenly struggling to raise her children as a single mother. The whole situation was devastating. Two months later it was to be expected that she and her boys were grieving and in huge mental turmoil. She needed extra care, practical help and understanding - not recommendations for therapists.

Today, often as a consequence of Dr Google, everyone seems to be an expert on mental health. Xanax was recommended by her friends “to take the edge off the pain.” Her GP agreed to prescribe her a sedative – not Xanax – to provide short-term relief. Mary Ann’s siblings then recommended a CBT therapist – even though she was already attending counselling with another therapist. Sadly there is often a sense of hurry felt by distressed people – friends and family can feel uncomfortable around mental pain and, often as a consequence of love and kindness, they unwittingly attempt to hurry (and almost harass) the distressed person into feeling better. This seldom works and can create a good deal more pain.

At this crucial time, just when Mary Ann’s siblings were beginning to fall into this common mistake, Mary Ann’s therapist took a break over the summer months. She returned to the GP’s office seeking medication and she was prescribed Xanax. At about this time, she took her first sea swim of the year and I believe her life could have taken a different turn at this crucial juncture.

Instead, as a direct consequence of prescription drugs, her therapist’s absence and her attendance at the mental health services, things take a much, much darker turn. All her siblings lived abroad and had returned to celebrate their mothers’ 90th birthday. Perhaps as a result of anxiety because all her siblings were returning home, her youngest sister decided to attend the doctor’s office with Mary Ann, in a bid to start her on an antidepressant. It was on 31 July, just one hundred days after her husband’s death, that she was prescribed the SSRI that changed the course of her life.

Mary Ann took the first pill on Sunday the 2nd of August and within hours her body responded negatively as she awoke, drenched in sweat and in a state of extreme agitation. She spent the rest of the night tossing and turning and gripped in terror. This medication brought about an intense reaction in Mary Ann as she experienced a feeling of “excruciating and persistent burning” under her skin that made normal concentration impossible. It was understandable that her friends and family had no idea how to respond. It was also a bank holiday Monday and Mary Ann, always diligent, continued to take the SSRI, following the doctor’s guidance, as she had been advised by both the doctor and the pharmacist that she might feel worse before she felt better.

Perhaps tragically, Mary Ann was due to go on holiday a couple of days later with friends of the family. She was still “battling waves of perspiration and nausea and the persistent stinging sensations scorching [her] body.” Then, under this extreme stress, Mary Ann was forced to carry out the logistics of packing children’s luggage, printing out the board passes and all the other challenges associated with holidays can undo most of us. Our determination to keep it all together when we are feeling vulnerable can sometimes be our undoing. Of course, the holiday was a disaster for Mary Ann. She spent most of it in mental agony, with her body ablaze, and her mind obsessing over random worries.

As the burning persisted, despite the fact that she had stopped taking the SSRI, Mary Ann believed that “the sertraline had caused permanent nerve damage.” She became convinced that she would never recover. This doesn’t strike me as surprising - her husband had died tragically, she had already faced deep tragedy and must have felt that anything could happen. On her return from holiday, a week later, she was a mental and physical wreck. She returned to the local medical centre. She was recommended books to read but she could no longer retain sufficient focus to read them.

Perhaps inevitably, the doctor recommended a change of medication and prescribed another antidepressant. The prickling, stinging sensations that Mary Ann was experiencing were left unaddressed.

Life started to unravel for her. Whenever she explained what was happening to her, her friends and family recommended psychiatric help. But the professional services didn’t help. And then, over time, the professional services became the bigger problem.

“Have you any thoughts of harming yourself?” Mary Ann was asked incessantly over the next few months. Clearly fearing some sort of psychotic break, the clinicians appeared to be much more focused on pre-emptively saving her children from a potentially crazy mother than from aiding a grief-struck mother in distress.

By the 19th of August, Mary Ann was feeling almost deranged about the prickling sensation under her skin and she communicated this with the nurse at the local community mental health service. “If anything you say to me today suggests a risk to yourself or anyone else, I will be obliged to report it.” The cold and clinical nature of the reply highlights exactly the problem with leaning too heavily on the professionals when life serves you a cruel hand; I work in this world, I’m well aware of the conditions of mandatory reporting, but there is a way to communicate these points and the officious manner of the nurse in charge chilled Mary Ann and disturbed her further.

Still nobody was willing to address – or even give her sympathy about – her burning skin. These symptoms had not reduced as she had been promised they would, but instead the medics repeatedly asked her if she was likely to hurt herself. Mary Ann answered honestly along the lines that she would soon feel as if she couldn’t go on if this burning sensation continued. It was a red flag for the services.

Mary Ann continued to lean heavily on the professionals and they responded by offering different medications and a series of different appointments. Indeed the doctors continued to change the dose and to change her medication over the next few months in such a haphazard and chaotic manner that it would be impossible for anyone to know what was working and what wasn’t.

Mary Ann began to unravel further. Yet, describing her symptoms, I can’t help but think that a slower process, along with some genuine warmth, kindness and a deeper understanding would have gone a long way to helping her. Having always been concerned about the impact of medication, even prior to taking any medication, and then suffering such a horrifying reaction to just a couple of pills, it is understandable also that Mary Ann became paranoid about the drugs she was taking. She lost trust in the doctors. Not a minor point, when you are mentally unravelling and have been prescribed a series of different medications.

And the logistics of minding her two children became a heavier burden upon her. Her mind began to unravel and she slowly, then quickly, became convinced that she had somehow poisoned her sons with her medication, perhaps by putting it in their food.

All of Mary Ann’s a paranoid beliefs centred on being harmed by medication. And why wouldn’t they? Her burning symptoms had not reduced, despite being assured they would, and her mind had become gripped in terror. Consequently the doctors (always a series of different doctors, exposing yet another flaw in the healthcare system) again prescribed different medication. She started to believe her boys were acting weird. They weren’t but she was so consumed with worry that she had lost her hold on reality.

On the 28th of August, just over four months after her husband’s death and less than a month after being prescribed medication that gave her a bad reaction, Mary Ann was admitted to hospital for the first time. Heartbreakingly, she missed her younger son’s first day at his older brother’s school.

She entered hospital hoping to get some relief for her burning body and tortured mind. But her “treatment consisted almost entirely of medication.” Her daily dose of antidepressant was doubled and she was also prescribed antipsychotic and anti-anxiety medication. Her days in hospital were spent lying on top of her bed, “fully clothed, staring at the window, communicating with no one.” She was frozen in fear, convinced – despite all the evidence to the contrary – that she had somehow damaged her children.

During her stay in hospital, her interactions with the doctors took place twice weekly at teams meetings, where several professionals – her consultant, another doctor, a nurse, a social worker, and sometimes trainee nurses and visiting doctors, would all crowd into the room to discuss her condition and treatment.

The cold, clinical treatment conintued, with the added irritating question to rate her mood out of ten – an almost impossible question to a grieving mother who is in hospital and away from her two children who need her. Nonetheless, two weeks later she was released. Not feeling better and with little appropriate support, her life continued to unravel – although everyone around her was eager to declare that she was much better.

There are a dizzying number of opportunities where Mary Ann could have received help but didn’t. Consequently, she was readmitted to hospital in early October. By now she was almost broken. And then the authorities entered the situation and made everything a good deal worse.

Mary Ann was readmitted to hospital in October. Still consumed by the paranoid belief that she had somehow poisoned her children with medication, it seems almost unbelievable that the services could not provide more appropriate care to this loving mother who held down a professional job while caring for her sons during this terrible time.

Massive mistakes were made and her life, and her boys’ lives were irrevocably damaged by ham-fisted professionals who appeared to be way too focused on ticking the bureaucratic box than anything else. What followed was a completely avoidable tragedy that is described in vivid detail by Mary Ann in her memoir some years later.

There’s a happy ending to Mary Ann’s story (Photo credit: The Guardian)

I’m very glad that Mary Ann has written this book. Her recovery gives two fingers up to the mental health services who treated her so badly. She recovered in spite - not because - of their input. She suffered extreme physical indignities that led to incontinence yet that was summarily ignored. Overwrought attention was given to the wording of her pleas for help, leading to a crazed concern about whether she was going to hurt herself or her children, rather than an understanding that the mind can go anywhere we lead it and continued and repeated questions about harm can inadvertently create harm.

Ultimately Mary Ann learned to lie her way out of hospital – as she slowly realised that confiding in the nurses simply led to further confusion. She was released before Christmas, six months after the death of her husband and then, some years later after slowly tapering off her medication, she took her last psychiatric pill in early 2018 and her last outpatient appointment was in September 2018. She writes, “it was only when I had been weaned off all psychiatric drugs that I knew that the mental health professionals no longer had any hold on me and I finally felt safe.” This was the same year that Mary Ann first wrote a blow-by-blow account of what happened to her between August and December 2015 at the hands of the psychiatric services of Ireland.

Sometimes I feel ashamed of the mental health industry, and reading this book I felt a mixture of shame and horror as I saw the myriad different ways that Mary Ann could have been helped; and the many ways her needs were ignored.

This a compelling and necessary addition to the problems in mental healthcare. Her memoir The Episode stands as a testament to the power of the human spirit to withstand attack. This book offers solace to those facing similar challenges and educates clinicians about the complexity of the human mind. It is a plea for a more humane approach to grief, trauma and recovery.

You can read MaryAnn’s memoir here: https://amzn.eu/d/0iDAWHkk

You can watch our interview here: