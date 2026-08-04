Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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Frogmom's avatar
Frogmom
1d

Stella- I couldn't believe it when Dr. Cass told this story. How could she not see where the problem lie? It is certainly not an easy solution that you propose. In fact I can see that the entire family and social network will be impacted, as well as the unknown consequence to the child, but it is incredibly clear that this child is not well and that the current treatment is not working. This child has no other baseline to understand himself. What a horrifying situation and it ought to give pause to every single clinician who thinks it's a good idea to socially transition a child, let alone block their puberty. This is abuse of the highest level.

Thank you for your clear analysis.

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1 reply by Stella O'Malley
Evelyn Ball's avatar
Evelyn Ball
1d

Such a thoughtful and comprehensive analysis, and so needed at this moment when authentic, psychologically minded understanding is rapidly disintegrating. 🙏🏼

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