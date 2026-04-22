Watch the conversation here:

In this episode of Beyond Gender, Mia Hughes and I had a very invigorating conversation with Joe Figliolia, whose intellectual rigour and natural curiosity made for a particularly engaging discussion. Our conversation revolved around the problem that sits at the heart of the current debate around medical transition – there is no robust, replicable evidence that supports these irreversible treatments.

Joe Figliolia, a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute, has carried out extraordinary work examining the evidence in this area. His recent work looks closely at the Texas Medical Association (TMA) and is exemplary as a case study highlighting the flaws in a system whose evidence base relies on a “citation cartel”, where organisations create a closed loop of authority by citing one another. In this way, it has created the appearance of consensus with foundations of clay. Many medical bodies defer to a small cluster of organisations rather than independently reviewing the evidence base or critically examining whether the data they rely on is trustworthy.

The pathway from tentative claim to institutional authority turns out to be deeply flawed. Joe outlined in detail “the anatomy of institutional capture”, showing just how little independent scrutiny occurs at the level where policy is actually made. The chain of trust carries significant weight; indeed, it underpins the entire field of medical transition. Certain associations, such as World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), are often assumed to be rigorous and evidence-driven. However, committees rely on position statements from organisations like these, and those statements emerge from a citation cartel of qualitative studies and self-reports. Over time, repetition becomes accepted fact. Once a position is adopted, it carries enormous weight and clinicians, policymakers, and courts treat these statements as settled science.

Joe walks us through these internal structures explaining how these decisions are made in practice, particularly within bodies like the TMA. Reference committees, which many people have never heard of, play a central role. These committees review proposals and make recommendations, often with limited time and under significant internal pressure. By the time a policy reaches a vote, much of the real decision-making has already happened.

It is a system that depends heavily on the chain of trust. Policy makers trust that the evidence has been properly evaluated and they trust that the recommendations are appropriate.

Is it healthcare or is it consumer care?

The concept of elective medical interventions is examined in this episode. Certain procedures these days - medical transition, surrogacy, assisted dying and some abortions - could be better described as elective interventions that are part of consumerism, not healthcare. Cosmetic surgery already sits in this space as a pseudo-medical practice that operates adjacent to medicine but cannot typically be described as healthcare.

The framing of certain interventions as “medically necessary” is an important question. Do we need to develop a concept that distinguishes between consumer-driven interventions and actual healthcare? Everything from insurance coverage to legal protections depends on how these issues are understood and whether they truly are “medically necessary”. National health services such as the National Health Service in Britain are already facing significant criticism in this area. Yet when classification rests on the same circular evidence base, with policies citing policies rather than clear, independently verified evidence, certain unevidenced interventions are perceived as “medically necessary” when they are, in reality, medically risky.

In this context, healthcare could be described as medical interventions supported by an evidence base indicating that the benefits outweigh the risks, while consumer care could be described as elective interventions that lack a robust evidence base but are considered sufficiently desirable for individuals to purchase and accept the associated risks.

Where do we go now?

In our conversation, Joe describes how this field has been captured through a combination of institutional incentives, social pressure, and intellectual drift. To make matters worse, a volatile and growing gap between institutional positions and public opinion has created a kind of political whiplash in the US. The country shifts from one president to another every four years, producing a profound sense of instability, with wildly different policies. Legislators are now stepping in with sledgehammers where professional bodies could have addressed the issue more carefully by simply examining the evidence.

The failure of trusted institutions to self-correct is a source of profound disappointment to many of us, and although we decry this, our discussion soon turns to practicalities, where, to my surprise, I suddenly find myself urging Joe to encourage the Manhattan Institute to step into this space with clear, principled policy work. The Manhattan Institute has a well-earned reputation for intellectual rigour and serious engagement with complex social questions, which makes it well placed to lead here.

Genspect operates on a shoestring, with nothing like the resources available to the Manhattan Institute, and yet we have produced education guidance for the US. Imagine what could be done if an institution of that scale offered policy guidance for the courts, the sports field, and schools across the States. It would be a game changer.

The wind is at our back. Now is the moment to move decisively. Who knows what will happen in the next presidential election?

🎧 Listen to the full episode here: