"This is How Medical Institutions Became Captured!" A conversation with Joseph Figliolia from The Manhattan Institution
What happens when medical bodies and trusted institutions stop evaluating evidence for themselves? Beyond Gender podcast Episode #68
Watch the conversation here:
In this episode of Beyond Gender, Mia Hughes and I had a very invigorating conversation with Joe Figliolia, whose intellectual rigour and natural curiosity made for a particularly engaging discussion. Our conversation revolved around the problem that sits at the heart of the current debate around medical transition – there is no robust, replicable evidence that supports these irreversible treatments.
Joe Figliolia, a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute, has carried out extraordinary work examining the evidence in this area. His recent work looks closely at the Texas Medical Association (TMA) and is exemplary as a case study highlighting the flaws in a system whose evidence base relies on a “citation cartel”, where organisations create a closed loop of authority by citing one another. In this way, it has created the appearance of consensus with foundations of clay. Many medical bodies defer to a small cluster of organisations rather than independently reviewing the evidence base or critically examining whether the data they rely on is trustworthy.
The pathway from tentative claim to institutional authority turns out to be deeply flawed. Joe outlined in detail “the anatomy of institutional capture”, showing just how little independent scrutiny occurs at the level where policy is actually made. The chain of trust carries significant weight; indeed, it underpins the entire field of medical transition. Certain associations, such as World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), are often assumed to be rigorous and evidence-driven. However, committees rely on position statements from organisations like these, and those statements emerge from a citation cartel of qualitative studies and self-reports. Over time, repetition becomes accepted fact. Once a position is adopted, it carries enormous weight and clinicians, policymakers, and courts treat these statements as settled science.
Joe walks us through these internal structures explaining how these decisions are made in practice, particularly within bodies like the TMA. Reference committees, which many people have never heard of, play a central role. These committees review proposals and make recommendations, often with limited time and under significant internal pressure. By the time a policy reaches a vote, much of the real decision-making has already happened.
It is a system that depends heavily on the chain of trust. Policy makers trust that the evidence has been properly evaluated and they trust that the recommendations are appropriate.
Is it healthcare or is it consumer care?
The concept of elective medical interventions is examined in this episode. Certain procedures these days - medical transition, surrogacy, assisted dying and some abortions - could be better described as elective interventions that are part of consumerism, not healthcare. Cosmetic surgery already sits in this space as a pseudo-medical practice that operates adjacent to medicine but cannot typically be described as healthcare.
The framing of certain interventions as “medically necessary” is an important question. Do we need to develop a concept that distinguishes between consumer-driven interventions and actual healthcare? Everything from insurance coverage to legal protections depends on how these issues are understood and whether they truly are “medically necessary”. National health services such as the National Health Service in Britain are already facing significant criticism in this area. Yet when classification rests on the same circular evidence base, with policies citing policies rather than clear, independently verified evidence, certain unevidenced interventions are perceived as “medically necessary” when they are, in reality, medically risky.
In this context, healthcare could be described as medical interventions supported by an evidence base indicating that the benefits outweigh the risks, while consumer care could be described as elective interventions that lack a robust evidence base but are considered sufficiently desirable for individuals to purchase and accept the associated risks.
Where do we go now?
In our conversation, Joe describes how this field has been captured through a combination of institutional incentives, social pressure, and intellectual drift. To make matters worse, a volatile and growing gap between institutional positions and public opinion has created a kind of political whiplash in the US. The country shifts from one president to another every four years, producing a profound sense of instability, with wildly different policies. Legislators are now stepping in with sledgehammers where professional bodies could have addressed the issue more carefully by simply examining the evidence.
The failure of trusted institutions to self-correct is a source of profound disappointment to many of us, and although we decry this, our discussion soon turns to practicalities, where, to my surprise, I suddenly find myself urging Joe to encourage the Manhattan Institute to step into this space with clear, principled policy work. The Manhattan Institute has a well-earned reputation for intellectual rigour and serious engagement with complex social questions, which makes it well placed to lead here.
Genspect operates on a shoestring, with nothing like the resources available to the Manhattan Institute, and yet we have produced education guidance for the US. Imagine what could be done if an institution of that scale offered policy guidance for the courts, the sports field, and schools across the States. It would be a game changer.
The wind is at our back. Now is the moment to move decisively. Who knows what will happen in the next presidential election?
🎧 Listen to the full episode here:
I won't be able to watch this tomorrow, so thanks for the written brief.
The comments about treatment decisions being based on trust in a professional association rather than on a careful review of the evidence base are accurate across many treatment contexts. When I have tried to influence physicians to take a more skeptical stance towards GAC, the docs have dismissed my input very quickly and coldly, and frequently added a comment about how they "trust" some gender clinic to know how to treat patients optimally. Doctors generally also trust drug salespeople (who represent the drug manufacturers) to advise them about the safety and efficacy of the drugs and their side effects. The evidence base for newer drugs usually consists of studies performed by the manufacturers.
Unless they work in academic or other research settings, physicians generally appear to lack training in how to read and evaluate research reports. If the articles appear in a journal they trust, and are therefore "peer reviewed," doctors will often simply accept the methodology and conclusions of every study they read. The same is true of other healthcare professionals who lack sufficient training in research design and interpretation.
These observations reminded me that for quite a few years I voted for political candidates or policies that were endorsed by three or more nonprofit organizations that I trusted. If I had a stronger level of interest in a particular political race I would research candidates much more carefully. Otherwise, I regarded the pattern of endorsements as a good measure of what the candidate was likely to do in office. Everyone I know does this, so the endorsements really do have a huge influence over who wins elections.
I used to donate money every year to the same nonprofits that I trusted on the political endorsements. Now those particular organizations are among the most corrupted, and they prioritize "anti-racism" signaling over their previous longstanding service priorities. So, I no longer trust them in any capacity, whether it be their endorsements or their allocation of money.
In the 80's I was reading a book called: Psycho-Cybernetics by Maxwell Maltz [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psycho-Cybernetics] and it was written in 1960.
Even when I read this book, in my twenties, I was interested in the following information:
"Maltz found that his plastic surgery patients often had expectations that were not satisfied by the surgery, so he pursued a means of helping them set the goal of a positive outcome through visualization of that positive outcome. Patients thinking that surgery will solve their problems is an example of the XY problem." [Wikipedia]
So, even in the sixties there was at least one Medical Person who recognised that 'changing the body' isn't always the fix that some individuals require..