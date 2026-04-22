Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
Apr 23

I won't be able to watch this tomorrow, so thanks for the written brief.

The comments about treatment decisions being based on trust in a professional association rather than on a careful review of the evidence base are accurate across many treatment contexts. When I have tried to influence physicians to take a more skeptical stance towards GAC, the docs have dismissed my input very quickly and coldly, and frequently added a comment about how they "trust" some gender clinic to know how to treat patients optimally. Doctors generally also trust drug salespeople (who represent the drug manufacturers) to advise them about the safety and efficacy of the drugs and their side effects. The evidence base for newer drugs usually consists of studies performed by the manufacturers.

Unless they work in academic or other research settings, physicians generally appear to lack training in how to read and evaluate research reports. If the articles appear in a journal they trust, and are therefore "peer reviewed," doctors will often simply accept the methodology and conclusions of every study they read. The same is true of other healthcare professionals who lack sufficient training in research design and interpretation.

These observations reminded me that for quite a few years I voted for political candidates or policies that were endorsed by three or more nonprofit organizations that I trusted. If I had a stronger level of interest in a particular political race I would research candidates much more carefully. Otherwise, I regarded the pattern of endorsements as a good measure of what the candidate was likely to do in office. Everyone I know does this, so the endorsements really do have a huge influence over who wins elections.

I used to donate money every year to the same nonprofits that I trusted on the political endorsements. Now those particular organizations are among the most corrupted, and they prioritize "anti-racism" signaling over their previous longstanding service priorities. So, I no longer trust them in any capacity, whether it be their endorsements or their allocation of money.

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Jamie
Apr 25

In the 80's I was reading a book called: Psycho-Cybernetics by Maxwell Maltz [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psycho-Cybernetics] and it was written in 1960.

Even when I read this book, in my twenties, I was interested in the following information:

"Maltz found that his plastic surgery patients often had expectations that were not satisfied by the surgery, so he pursued a means of helping them set the goal of a positive outcome through visualization of that positive outcome. Patients thinking that surgery will solve their problems is an example of the XY problem." [Wikipedia]

So, even in the sixties there was at least one Medical Person who recognised that 'changing the body' isn't always the fix that some individuals require..

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