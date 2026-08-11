Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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mark miner's avatar
mark miner
18h

#OpusGeneris, to wind up, is the answer to the question: "How do we begin mapping out the psychic space of transgender-ideation, and helping people see their way forward, to begin moving through it?"

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mark miner's avatar
mark miner
18h

This embrace of "transgender ideation" as the key concept to be addressed in helping "sufferers from gender-dysphoria" . . . is absolutely brilliant. Before I chime in, in support of it, in my usual over-enthusiastic Welsh way, I need to make two discourse-caveats.

I get perceived as a nuisance for always trying to sell poetry-gigs, which is perfectly true, and as "a pedo," for doing Greek and Latin poetry which touches directly on Great Father and MALE/male role-modeling issues, typically in the traditional Zeus/Ganymede vein. I hope people can make the effort to understand that I'M A COMEDIAN, up on stage doing little pantomime satirical playlets that make the GREAT MOTHER and GREAT FATHER obsessions look silly. I'm not here to hype trans and pedo as good things; I'm here to model LAUGHING AT THE FORCES that keep people trapped, keep people from moving beyond the old fixation on trans and pedo.

That said, I've been hoping and praying that a solid and coherent counter-position would emerge, rebutting Wibbly-Wobbly-Webberley's barrage of nonsense.

I have tried to express my enthusiasm for this 8/11 statement of Stella's on X, so I will not clutter up Substack further.

But: THANK YOU STELLA, for hitting the nail on the head, with this one!

It's just that, y'know, in comparing the therapy-speak approach to the poetic approach, there might be a bit of a CRAIC/NOCRAIC issue going on, that's all I'm saying, sure, you understand. ;)

https://x.com/Didaskalos71166/status/2087221061813518444

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