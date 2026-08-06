Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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Sinequa Nan's avatar
Sinequa Nan
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Immensely interesting & useful discussion! What's the link between communism & transgender/woke culture? Maybe: offering youth who feel like misfits the alternative of ongoing affirmation & alliance w/ an ostensibly noble cause within which identity (formerly) based on the family, ethnic pride, religion, and *local* control (e.g., of education, media, medicine, professional organizations, etc.) are suddenly replaced by scorn for all of the above and subsumption into an ever-affirming Blob. What's the link between communism and transgender ideology/woke culture? Loss of freedom of speech, to start with. Stella: please continue to invite guests who link an individual's "journey" (hate that word) into transgenderism with wider social-political-economic movements--and be proud that you're refusing the self-censorship that trans culture would impose on all of us.

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