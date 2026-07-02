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In this week’s episode, Mia Hughes speaks with Alex Byrne, Professor of Philosophy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Moti Gorin, Professor of Philosophy at Colorado State University. Both Byrne and Gorin also contributed to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report, Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices. Together, they have written Trans Kids and “Making Up People”, a thoughtful and philosophically ambitious paper exploring one of the central questions in the contemporary gender debate: what exactly is a “transgender child”?

Their answer is both original and provocative. Drawing on the philosopher Ian Hacking’s work on “making up people”, Byrne and Gorin argue that the transgender child is not a timeless natural kind waiting to be discovered, but a socially created category. In other words, transgender children are made, not discovered.

Yet their analysis raises a further question. If the category “transgender child” is socially created, why not simply describe these children as gender-nonconforming? What about tomboys? Perhaps “transgender child” is itself the adult invention that Hacking’s work predicts?

Byrne and Gorin position themselves as occupying a middle ground between two familiar views. On one side are gender-affirming advocates who regard transgender children as a natural category that has always existed. On the other is J.K. Rowling, whom they characterise as arguing that there are no transgender children at all. But this framing arguably oversimplifies Rowling’s position. Her central claim has never been that children experiencing profound gender distress do not exist. Rather, she has questioned whether children should be understood as belonging to a distinct category called “transgender”. That distinction matters, because it leads directly to the question at the heart of this discussion: what, exactly, distinguishes a transgender child from a gender-nonconforming child?

Byrne and Gorin’s paper is a genuinely interesting contribution. It acknowledges that the category “transgender child” has a history rather than assuming it has existed throughout time. It also recognises that language, institutions, clinicians and parents play an active role in creating new ways for children to understand themselves. Yet the paper seems to stop one step short.

Throughout their analysis Byrne and Gorin ask what kind of child a transgender child is. But perhaps that is not the right question. Perhaps the more fundamental question is: what work is the label “transgender child” doing that “gender-nonconforming child” does not already do?

Byrne and Gorin introduce their argument by contrasting three positions. Some believe transgender children have always existed and are simply becoming more visible. Others, represented in the paper by J.K. Rowling, regard transgender children as “cultural fictions”: “there are no trans kids, as there are no mermaids or leprechauns.” Byrne and Gorin reject both views. Drawing on Ian Hacking, they argue instead that transgender children are socially created categories.

It is an elegant framework. Yet the characterisation of Rowling’s position deserves closer examination.

This is the Jk Rowling tweet:

J.K. Rowling There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body’. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined. 7:21 PM · Dec 28, 2024

Byrne and Gorin interpret Rowling’s tweet, “There are no trans kids”, as meaning that transgender children are “cultural fictions”, comparable to mermaids or leprechauns. The quotation is accurate. Whether that interpretation is, however, is less clear.

Even read in isolation, Byrne and Gorin’s reading of the tweet misses a crucial distinction. Rowling makes clear which definition of “trans kids” she explicitly rejects: children “born in the wrong body.” Rowling has consistently acknowledged the existence of children experiencing profound gender distress and gender nonconformity. Her central concern has been whether such children should be understood as belonging to a distinct human category called “transgender”. That is a philosophical claim about classification rather than a denial that gender-distressed children exist.

Byrne and Gorin’s own paper asks a similar question. If “transgender child” is a socially created category rather than a timeless natural kind, then what exactly distinguishes a transgender child from a gender-nonconforming child?

Children who reject gender stereotypes have always existed. Boys have long preferred dolls, dresses or female friendships; girls have long rejected conventional femininity - I was one of those girls. These observations require no new ontology. They simply describe children whose interests and behaviour depart from cultural expectations.

The term “transgender child” classifies the child as belonging to a distinct category that carries particular social, clinical and, increasingly, medical expectations.

Byrne and Gorin argue that a child becomes transgender through processes of social classification and social transition. Parents, clinicians, schools and institutions all contribute to bringing this category into existence. But if becoming transgender depends upon being recognised, classified and socially transitioned, then isn’t gender nonconformity the more fundamental phenomenon?

The example of Jazz Jennings illustrates the point. Before Jeanette Jennings interpreted her little boy’s behaviour through the framework of the “transgender child”, Jazz was simply a gender-nonconforming child. The interpretation came afterwards. That interpretation has profoundly shaped Jazz’s life, but it did not inevitably follow that Jazz’s gender nonconformity required a new category called “transgender child”.

Seen in this light, the thing that has been “made up” may not be a new kind of child at all. It may simply be a new way of classifying children who have always existed.

Perhaps, then, the more fundamental question is not whether transgender children exist, but whether the category “transgender child” explains anything that “gender-nonconforming child” does not. If every child described in Byrne and Gorin’s paper can first be understood as gender-nonconforming, then perhaps gender nonconformity is the primary phenomenon. The behaviour comes first; the category follows.

If that is true, the implications are profound. The question is no longer whether society should affirm or deny the existence of transgender children. It is whether we have mistaken an enduring human phenomenon - childhood gender nonconformity - for a newly discovered kind of person.

Ian Hacking taught us that categories do not merely describe people; they can also create them. Byrne and Gorin argue that “transgender child” is one such category. Meaning the transgender child is not the discovery of a hidden truth about children; instead it is one of the most consequential adult inventions of the twenty-first century.

Six years of sustained public hostility have undoubtedly sharpened Rowling’s language. It would be surprising if they had not. But it is worth distinguishing between a person’s foundational argument and the tone they adopt after years of sustained criticism on social media. Byrne and Gorin’s paper risks collapsing those two things into one.

This tendency to construct a "reasonable middle" has become increasingly common in discussions of “youth gender medicine”. Dr Hilary Cass now positions herself - along with Dr Emily Simonoff, chief investigator of the UK puberty blocker trial - as occupying "the reasonable middle ground." Yet last week, in the House of Lords, Hilary Cass, a consultant paediatrician with a sophisticated understanding of child development, spoke seemingly without horror of a disturbing case of an 11-year-old boy “living stealth” as a girl, who had been socially transitioned as a two-year-old and is now so troubled that he cannot even leave his bedroom and suffers from weak bones due to inactivity. To suggest that the option of puberty suppression should be on the table for such a child makes her position indistinguishable from WPATH’s. In practice, today’s supposed middle ground accepts assumptions that, only five years ago, would have been regarded as radical and fully aligned with trans activists and the gender-affirming model of care.

There is a broader lesson here. The "reasonable middle ground" is not a neutral place. It is defined by the assumptions it is willing to accept without question. If acceptance of the category "transgender child" - even in its nuanced philosophical form - has become one of those assumptions, then that position should be subjected to careful scrutiny.

There is no reliable or replicable evidence demonstrating that any human being can be described as "transgender" unless the term is understood as a social, political or medical construct. Any adult who describes a child as "transgender" is therefore making a radical claim that is not supported by evidence. It is vitally important that this assumption is not rebranded as the "reasonable middle ground."

Children have always been gender-nonconforming. The "transgender child" is the story adults now tell about them. It is not a description of a child's behaviour. It is a category imposed upon a child - and categories have consequences.

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