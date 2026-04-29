Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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Evelyn Ball's avatar
Evelyn Ball
May 1

What a pleasure it is to hear the truth about what it means to be human—to struggle and hope and wish and dream and fear. None of which means we have one or many disorders.

All three of you put it simply throughout the episode. The “quick fix” madness and “hack” culture we’re living in creates a society in which a label feels relieving and helpful in the moment, but becomes massively problematic over time—like a ball and chain.

A heavy weight we’re now placing on children earlier and earlier—sometimes in early childhood. I often find myself wondering: are we already so deep in this that turning it around feels almost impossible? Not only the ‘gender dysphoria’ diagnosis, but the ever-expanding trend of defining ourselves and our children through the latest and most popular labels?

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Shira Batya Lewin Solomons's avatar
Shira Batya Lewin Solomons
May 1

I’m having a real problem listening to this episode since I have a friend who struggled with bipolar throughout her life and she was happy only when she was on her meds. When she wasn’t, she would spiral into self-destruction. I understand that there over-diagnosis but there are definitely mental health problems that are very serious and for which medications are an absolute lifesaver. The trick is to distinguish between those and the others.

No mania is not just a way of avoiding being depressed. Anybody who knows anybody who has lived with mania will know that.

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