Dr Craig Wiener has been working as a psychotherapist for the last 46 years. When he first started working in the field, he observed a shift away from psychology and towards the medicalisation of psychology. The underlying assumption was that our problems stemmed from incompetent bodies and brains. Wiener’s first book, ATTENTION DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER: A Return to Psychology, challenged this idea, taking ADHD as an exemplar diagnosis, Wiener showed how behaviours can emerge, be shaped, and become reinforced over time.

Wiener is firmly rooted in a psychological framework. It used to be that our bodies were to blame for our suffering but today we are more inclined to blame society for our struggles. The locus of explanation has shifted outward. As humans, we being life helpless; we need to be rescued. But development depends on moving beyond that state. The infant becomes a child, and the child, if all goes well, becomes an adult capable of both autonomy and responsibility.

Wiener captures this tension through two broad orientations, Protectors and Promoters, set out in his book Backyard Politics: A Psychological Understanding of Today’s Political and Social Divide. The Protector instinct is to shield, to intervene, to reduce harm by altering the environment. The Promoter instinct is to strengthen the individual, to tolerate difficulty, and to build capacity from within.

Both are necessary. A child without protection is exposed. A child without challenge does not develop.

Females typically are better at protecting children, but there are also many other contributing factors, while males are generally more likely to become promoters. Safetyism is part of the protector side of things. The extent to which we can rescue and give to others, has become highly valued in society.

The difficulty is that we have lost the balance. Contemporary culture increasingly elevates the Protector mindset – we have elevated rescuing and rescuers have acquired moral prestige. Alongside this, safety, comfort, and validation have become organising principles. In many contexts, to question this impulse to rescue is treated as callous or even dangerous.

Protecting and rescuing are typically framed in terms of care, but psychologically it comes with costs. When external conditions are treated as the primary source of distress, individuals are subtly discouraged from developing internal resources. The individual’s sense of agency weakens and dependency grows. Over time, people come to experience themselves as acted upon rather than acting.

Wiener does not present this as a political argument in the conventional sense. He is describing a pattern he has observed clinically. The same dynamics that appear in families now play out at the level of society. Parents must constantly judge when to step in and when to step back. Too much protection produces fragility; too much pressure produces distress. The task is to calibrate, the problem is that calibration has become distorted.

In this episode, Craig, Bret and I discuss how the language of vulnerability now extends far beyond its original meaning. Ordinary difficulties are increasingly framed as harms. Discomfort is reinterpreted as danger. In that context, the Protector response becomes automatic. Resolution of problems are increasingly centred around removing the stressor, validating the feelings and making sure the environment adjusts according to the individual’s needs.

As we operate along those lines, we lose the developmental function of struggle and this is where Wiener’s Promoter mindset becomes relevant. The Promoter does not deny suffering. It places it within a broader understanding of human growth. Difficulty is expected; frustration is perceived to be part of learning and competence is built, not granted. From this perspective, the role of the adult, whether parent, teacher, or therapist, is not simply to alleviate distress but to help the individual tolerate and work through it.

The tension between these two orientations is not new. Wiener draws implicitly on ideas similar to those outlined by Thomas Sowell in his distinction between constrained and unconstrained visions. One recognises limits and trade-offs. The other assumes that with the right interventions, suffering can be minimised or removed. There is merit in both, problems only arise when one displaces the other entirely.

Gender-related distress provides a particularly stark example. When distress is understood primarily as the result of external invalidation, the solution becomes affirmation and accommodation and questioning is experienced as harm. The protector sweeps in to rescue the person experiencing the gender dysphoria by removing all difficulties. Yet from a developmental perspective, identity formation is rarely linear or fixed. It involves uncertainty, conflict, and revision and to remove that process is to interfere with it.

Wiener’s concerns are not limited to any single issue. His argument is about a wider cultural pattern. A society organised predominantly around protection begins to lose confidence in the individual’s capacity to cope and that loss of confidence becomes self-fulfilling.

At the same time, an exclusively Promoter approach would be equally problematic. Not all suffering can be overcome through effort. Not all individuals begin from the same position. We need both – protectors and promoters. The question is not which mindset is correct, but how they are balanced.

Wiener’s broader point is simple and unfashionable. Human beings need both care and challenge. Remove either, and something essential is lost. It is a great conversation that asks the question that we parents tend to agonise over eternally - how do you decide when someone needs help and when they need challenge?