Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

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The Truth About Antidepressants
I spoke with Dr Anders Sørensen about the overpathologisation of distress, antidepressants, withdrawal, and the medicalisation of human suffering in the…
  Stella O'Malley
Pear Joseph - Confessions of an Androgynous Truth-Teller
In the latest Beyond Gender podcast episode, Dr Bret Alderman and I spoke with Pear Joseph of the LGB Courage Coalition about childhood gender…
  Stella O'Malley
From ‘chemical imbalance in the brain’ to ‘born in the wrong body’
This essay was partly inspired by my recent article for UnHerd and by Carrie Clark’s remarkable piece 'How I cured my ‘mental illness’, which I strongly…
  Stella O'Malley
Recording of Parents' Q&A Wednesday May 6th
This is the recording of the Live Q&A for Parents Navigating Gender Distress
  Stella O'Malley
0:14
We Are Pathologising Ordinary Childhood Distress!
In the latest Beyond Gender podcast episode, Mia Hughes & I spoke with Ellie Lee, Professor of Family & Parenting Research at University of Kent …
  Stella O'Malley
Sex-Affirming Care vs Gender-Affirming Care
A comparison of the principles and purpose behind two competing models of therapeutic care
  Stella O'Malley

April 2026

You can't be protected forever - a conversation with Dr Craig Wiener
In the latest Beyond Gender podcast, Dr Bret Alderman and I speak with Dr Craig Wiener about how and why over-protection is weakening resilience and…
  Stella O'Malley
"This is How Medical Institutions Became Captured!" A conversation with Joseph Figliolia from The Manhattan Institution
What happens when medical bodies and trusted institutions stop evaluating evidence for themselves? Beyond Gender podcast Episode #68
  Stella O'Malley
This is how we've been hacked - a conversation with Gurwinder Bhogal
Watch now | Mia and I recently spoke with Gurwinder Bhogal on the Beyond Gender podcast Episode #67
  Stella O'Malley
1:32:16
Parents' Q&A Webinar- Wednesday May 6th (Follow-up Session)
A follow-up session where I’ll address the questions I didn’t get to last time, along with new ones.
  Stella O'Malley
Parents' Q&A Recorded Webinar
The Q&A begins at 3mins 30 seconds in!
  Stella O'Malley
1:03:14
Too Much Has Been Invested - A Conversation with Wesley Yang
Watch now | Dr Bret Alderman and I recently spoke with Wesley Yang on the Beyond Gender podcast, Episode #66
  Stella O'Malley
1:07:42
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