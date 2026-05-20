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The Truth About Antidepressants
I spoke with Dr Anders Sørensen about the overpathologisation of distress, antidepressants, withdrawal, and the medicalisation of human suffering in the…
10 hrs ago
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Stella O'Malley
7
3
Pear Joseph - Confessions of an Androgynous Truth-Teller
In the latest Beyond Gender podcast episode, Dr Bret Alderman and I spoke with Pear Joseph of the LGB Courage Coalition about childhood gender…
May 15
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Stella O'Malley
34
8
10
From ‘chemical imbalance in the brain’ to ‘born in the wrong body’
This essay was partly inspired by my recent article for UnHerd and by Carrie Clark’s remarkable piece 'How I cured my ‘mental illness’, which I strongly…
May 12
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Stella O'Malley
117
3
28
Recording of Parents' Q&A Wednesday May 6th
This is the recording of the Live Q&A for Parents Navigating Gender Distress
May 8
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Stella O'Malley
3
4
0:14
We Are Pathologising Ordinary Childhood Distress!
In the latest Beyond Gender podcast episode, Mia Hughes & I spoke with Ellie Lee, Professor of Family & Parenting Research at University of Kent …
May 6
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Stella O'Malley
39
2
8
Sex-Affirming Care vs Gender-Affirming Care
A comparison of the principles and purpose behind two competing models of therapeutic care
May 5
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Stella O'Malley
140
7
38
April 2026
You can't be protected forever - a conversation with Dr Craig Wiener
In the latest Beyond Gender podcast, Dr Bret Alderman and I speak with Dr Craig Wiener about how and why over-protection is weakening resilience and…
Apr 29
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Stella O'Malley
25
4
6
"This is How Medical Institutions Became Captured!" A conversation with Joseph Figliolia from The Manhattan Institution
What happens when medical bodies and trusted institutions stop evaluating evidence for themselves? Beyond Gender podcast Episode #68
Apr 22
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Stella O'Malley
20
8
2
This is how we've been hacked - a conversation with Gurwinder Bhogal
Watch now | Mia and I recently spoke with Gurwinder Bhogal on the Beyond Gender podcast Episode #67
Apr 15
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Stella O'Malley
30
5
5
1:32:16
Parents' Q&A Webinar- Wednesday May 6th (Follow-up Session)
A follow-up session where I’ll address the questions I didn’t get to last time, along with new ones.
Apr 14
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Stella O'Malley
16
22
4
Parents' Q&A Recorded Webinar
The Q&A begins at 3mins 30 seconds in!
Apr 13
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Stella O'Malley
34
2
3
1:03:14
Too Much Has Been Invested - A Conversation with Wesley Yang
Watch now | Dr Bret Alderman and I recently spoke with Wesley Yang on the Beyond Gender podcast, Episode #66
Apr 8
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Stella O'Malley
26
1
4
1:07:42
© 2026 Stella O'Malley
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