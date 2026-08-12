Stella O'Malley

Stella O'Malley

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine's avatar
Christine
18h

Thank you for explaining things so clearly and reassuring us that our minds are still working okay!”

All the best to you !

Reply
Share
Evelyn Ball's avatar
Evelyn Ball
16h

Psychological clarity that grounds the therapeutic process.

Your framing answers the questions: Where do we begin? How do we engage in and maintain sound, psychological, therapeutic work in the therapy room?

Absolutely necessary and endlessly helpful.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stella O'Malley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture